Heat's Hassan Whiteside: Will start at center Sunday

Whiteside (eye) will start at center Sunday against the Clippers, Manny Navarro of the Miami Herald reports.

After joining the Heat in Los Angeles two days ago, Whiteside came into Sunday listed as the Heat's expected starter, so it's surprising that he'll be able to play. According to Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post, Whiteside won't require goggles to protect his bruised right retina, and isn't expected to face a specific minutes limit either. Fantasy owners should feel comfortable plugging Whiteside back into their lineups, while Willie Reed, who started the last four games, will lose nearly all of the fantasy value he had established now that he's moving back to the bench.