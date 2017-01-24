Babbitt supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes during a 105-102 victory against the Warriors on Monday.

Babbitt had one of his better games as he scored in double figures for just the fifth time this season and secured a season-high six boards in the win. Monday's game marked the fifth time this season he has knocked down at least three three-pointers. He will continue to get a heavier workload while Tyler Johnson (shoulder) and Josh Richardson (foot) remain sidelined.

