Belinelli (ankle) is listed as doubtful to play Friday against the Cavaliers, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Belinelli has missed the Hornets' last three games with a sprained left ankle and there's been no indication he's made much visible progress in his recovery from the injury, so it appears he's on track to miss another contest. His likely absence should continue to benefit Jeremy Lamb, who is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointer in 24.3 minutes per game over the last three contests while working as the Hornets' top wing off the bench.