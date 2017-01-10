Exum (knee) was recalled Monday from the D-League's Salt Lake City Stars.

Exum briefly joined the Stars on Monday to take part in their practice, as coach Quin Snyder wanted to get him some extra work. He's now set to rejoin the Jazz and should be good to go off the bench against the Cavaliers on Tuesday. With George Hill (concussion) back to full strength, Exum's role is on the decline in the backcourt, which makes it tough to roster him in the majority of fantasy leagues.