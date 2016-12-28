Jazz's Derrick Favors: Scores eight in return to starting lineup

Favors recorded eight points (2-5 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during a 102-100 win over the Lakers on Tuesday.

Favors had been seeing minutes in the teens in his bench role over the last several games, but saw his minutes bump up in his return to the starting lineup. His production didn't change much from recent games, but that should change soon as Utah will likely continue to increase his minutes. Utah's next tilt comes Thursday against the Sixers.