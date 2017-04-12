Tolliver registered 12 points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes in a 129-104 win over the Suns on Tuesday.

It was a productive showing off the bench for Tolliver, who actually cut into starting power forward Skal Labissiere's minutes count after the rookie's presence had mostly marginalized Tolliver's role in recent weeks. With the Kings heading into the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday against the Clippers, Tolliver could be one of several veterans rested in the season finale, so it's possible that this might be the last time we hear from him in 2016-17.