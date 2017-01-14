Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Dishes out season-high 11 assists Friday

Cousins finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes in a 120-108 loss to the Cavaliers on Friday.

It was the 19th double-double of the season for Cousins, and the first time he's done it with both points and assists. The big man came within striking distance of a triple-double, but didn't quite reach his usual volume of boards after having pulled down at least 10 rebounds in each of the previous three game. Cousins' assists have been on an upward trend since about late December, and his improving efficiency from the field in recent contests is helping him justify his lofty price in DFS contests. He's knocked down exactly half of his attempts from the field over the last four games, and 42.9 percent of his three-point tries.