Kings' DeMarcus Cousins: Notches triple-double in home loss

Cousins finished with 22 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocked shots and a steal over 34 minutes in Friday's 105-103 loss against the Suns.

Cousins posted his sixth-career triple-double and his second this season. It was a nice bonus for his fantasy owners after his subpar outing last time out in Houston. Cousins has at least 10 rebounds in 10 of his past 11 outings, and he has hit a triple in five straight. He is doing it all for fantasy owners this season, and his average points (28.2) and assists (4.4) are career bests.