Temple has a partially torn hamstring and is slated to miss the next two-to-three weeks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

Temple suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Rockets and a subsequent MRI has revealed a partially torn hamstring. He's expected to be reevaluated after the All-Star break, which is scheduled for Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, so it seems likely that Temple will end up missing at least three weeks. With Rudy Gay (Achilles) and Omri Casspi (foot) already sidelined, the Kings are going to be quite thin at small forward, but look for guys like Matt Barnes and Anthony Tolliver to pick up the slack for the time being.