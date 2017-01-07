Kings' Rudy Gay: Scores 18 points in return from hip injury

Gay (hip) started at small forward and provided 18 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes in a 106-98 loss to the Clippers on Friday.

Gay faced no apparent restrictions in his return from a strained right hip that had prevented him from playing in 10 of the Kings' previous 11 games, as his 33 minutes were right near his season average of 33.6 per game. He made his presence felt right away with nine first-quarter points, and ended up ranking second on the team in shot attempts behind only DeMarcus Cousins. The Kings still fancy themselves as contenders for the eighth seed in the Western Conference, but should they fall out of the running, Gay could be made available via trade and would likely represent one of the more enticing pieces on the market.