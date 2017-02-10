Kings' Ty Lawson: Doubftul for Friday

Lawson (leg) is considered doubtful for Friday's game against the Hawks, Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reports.

An MRI on Thursday revealed a strained left adductor muscle in Lawson's leg, so his status for Friday doesn't look too optimistic at this point. If he's ultimately held out, Darren Collison figures to see additional minutes at point guard, with Lawson's next opportunity to return coming Sunday against the Pelicans.