Lakers' Larry Nance: To be reevaluated Friday
Nance (knee) practiced fully Thursday, but has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Nance was a full participant in practice the last few days, but the Lakers are going to bring him along slowly, so he won't be available for Friday against the Pacers. The Lakers are planning to have Nance reevaluated at some point on Friday, with an update on his status expected to be provided Saturday. That said, there's a chance he's available by Sunday's tilt with the Mavericks, although he'll likely be eased into action once cleared to take the court, so his minutes could be limited.
