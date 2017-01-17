Lakers coach Luke Walton said Tuesday that he doesn't expect Nance (knee) to return to game action this week, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Nance, who has been sidelined since Dec. 20 with a bone bruise in his left knee, was able to take part in some one-on-one workouts over the weekend, but has yet to be formally cleared for full-court, full-contact practices. The forward is expected to resume practicing Wednesday or Thursday, but given his long layoff, the Lakers don't seem optimistic that he'll progress quickly enough to take part in any of their next three games. After Sunday's game against the Mavericks, the Lakers will have two days off before their Jan. 25 tilt with the Trail Blazers, which may provide a sufficient window for Nance to take part in a practice and prove to the team's training staff that he's healthy enough to play.