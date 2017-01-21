Bogut (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Bogut continues to nurse a strained right hamstring, and Sunday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Expect Dirk Nowitzki to make another start at center as the Mavs have adopted a smaller lineup featuring five three-point threats.

