Mavericks' Andrew Bogut: Out again Sunday
Bogut (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Earl Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Bogut continues to nurse a strained right hamstring, and Sunday will mark his sixth consecutive absence. Expect Dirk Nowitzki to make another start at center as the Mavs have adopted a smaller lineup featuring five three-point threats.
