Mavericks' Deron Williams: Will remain out Thursday vs. Jazz

Williams (toe) will sit out Thursday's game against the Jazz, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Williams will be missing his eighth straight game on Thursday, as he can't seem to shake a lingering toe issue. Coach Rick Carlise already mentioned that he's not ruling out the potential for Williams to be sidelined through the All-Star break, but he'll continue be evaluated on a game-to-game basis in the meantime. Look for undrafted rookie Yogi Ferrell to pick up another start, as he's been spectacular in six games for the Mavericks, posting averages of 16.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers across 36.7 minutes.