Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki: Option declined by Mavericks

Nowitzki will have his $25 million team option for the 2017-18 season declined, but is expected to re-sign with the Mavericks, Marc Stein of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly after this past season concluded, Nowitzki was quick to announce he'd be returning for his 20th year in the NBA, but he'll first need to restructure his contract in order for the Mavericks to free up some space. A new two-year deal is expected to eventually be agreed upon between the two sides, although nothing concrete has been put in place. Once re-signed, Nowitzki should continue to be a key piece in the Mavericks regular rotation, but his numbers could continue to dip as he gets older.