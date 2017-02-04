Ferrell signed a two-year deal with the Mavericks on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The former Indiana standout is currently on a 10-day contract, but the Mavs have preemptively signed him to a longer-term agreement, which will kick in once his 10-day deal expires Tuesday. Ferrell has been spectacular in four games for Dallas and is coming off of a monster, 32-point (11-17 FG, 9-11 3Pt), five-assist game in Friday's win over the Trail Blazers. Since signing with the Mavs, Ferrell holds averages of 17.8 points, 5.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. It's likely that the new contract won't be fully guaranteed, but it would be a surprise if Ferrell doesn't remain with the Mavericks through at least the end of the 2016-17 season.