Monta Ellis: Waived by Pacers

Ellis was waived by the Pacers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Ellis, who was slapped with a five-game suspension in mid-June for violation of the league's anti-drug policy, has been waived by the Pacers. The move isn't too surprising, as the subtraction of Paul George has all but drained Indiana of their playoff hopes and thrust them into a rebuilding effort. Ellis, a 31-year-old veteran, likely wouldn't have seen much playing time anyway, as the trade that sent George to Oklahoma City also brought in Victor Oladipo, a young shooting guard who could command upwards of 30 to 35 minutes a night.