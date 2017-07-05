Monta Ellis: Waived by Pacers
Ellis was waived by the Pacers on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Ellis, who was slapped with a five-game suspension in mid-June for violation of the league's anti-drug policy, has been waived by the Pacers. The move isn't too surprising, as the subtraction of Paul George has all but drained Indiana of their playoff hopes and thrust them into a rebuilding effort. Ellis, a 31-year-old veteran, likely wouldn't have seen much playing time anyway, as the trade that sent George to Oklahoma City also brought in Victor Oladipo, a young shooting guard who could command upwards of 30 to 35 minutes a night.
More News
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Slapped with five-game suspension•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Coming off bench in Game 3•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Having limited impact as starter•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Will start at shooting guard Sunday•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Excels off the bench with 17•
-
Pacers' Monta Ellis: Scores 12 off bench in Wednesday's win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...