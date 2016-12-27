Nets' Jeremy Lin: Leaves game with hamstring strain

Lin suffered a strained left hamstring during Monday's game against the Hornets and will not return.

Lin was having a very productive night prior to the injury, finishing with 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and two steals over 22 minutes. However, after suffering a hamstring injury, he was reevaluated in the locker room, eventually being ruled out for the rest of the contest. It remains to be seen how severe it actually is, but tentatively consider him questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls until further information is provided.