Beasley (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 121-117 loss to the Bucks on Friday.

Beasley put up seven points in six minutes during garbage time of Wednesday's 20-point loss to the Grizzlies, but as expected, that performance didn't put him under consideration to enter the rotation in a competitive contest Friday. With the Nuggets at full health in the backcourt, Beasley could to the D-League if he fails to play in any of the next several contests.