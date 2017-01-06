Nuggets' Wilson Chandler: Will come off bench Thursday

Chandler will come off the bench for Thursday's matchup against the Spurs, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

While the decision to move Chandler to a reserve role is somewhat surprising, it makes sense that the Nuggets would want to go big against a sizable Spurs' frontcourt. Chandler has played well starting alongside Nikola Jokic, posting 13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.5 triples across 32.6 minutes over the last ten games, but could see a slightly decreased workload Thursday. However, he figures to return to the starting lineup going forward.