Pacers' Al Jefferson: Question for Saturday's playoff opener
Jefferson (ankle) is considered questionable for Saturday's playoff opener against the Cavaliers.
Jefferson has been sidelined for Indiana's last eight games due to complications from a sprained left ankle. Although the big man is thought to be edging closer to his return, it remains to be seen whether he'll finally be available again Saturday. While Jefferson's status will have to be monitored in advance of tipoff, Kevin Seraphin figures to remain a part of the Pacers' rotation if Jefferson is unable to play.
