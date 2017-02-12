Miles scored 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and a block in 33 minutes during Saturday's 116-100 loss to the Bucks.

It's the second time in three games Miles has sunk six three-pointers and scored 23 points, but his three-point effort in between highlights how risky he is to use from a fantasy perspective. In fact, he's alternated double-digit and single-digit scoring performances over the last 12 games, so if you're trying to time the C.J. Miles market in DFS, you may want to leave him off your rosters Monday when the Pacers host the Spurs.