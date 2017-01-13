Pelicans' Omer Asik: Will start at center Thursday

Asik will start at center for Thursday's game against the Nets, Daniel Sallerson of Pelicans.com reports.

Anthony Davis is sitting out with a hip injury, so the Pelicans are opting to go back to a big lineup, using Asik at center to matchup with Brook Lopez of the Nets. Asik hasn't seen the floor over the last eight games, so he'll see a pretty significant bump in playing time. That said, it seems more likely that guys like Terrence Jones and Dante Cunningham will benefit the most from Davis' absence, so it may still be a bit too risky to use Asik in DFS contests despite drawing the start.