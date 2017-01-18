Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will play Wednesday vs. Hawks
Baynes (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.
As expected, Baynes will be available Wednesday, despite missing Tuesday's practice due to a sore left knee. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fairly consistent role as the main backup to starting center Andre Drummond, but his workload has diminished a bit of late following a three-game absence earlier in the month due to a left ankle sprain. He seems to have jumped back ahead of Boban Marjanovic on the depth chart the last two games, however, logging 18- and 16-minute outings behind Drummond on Friday and Sunday, respectively.
