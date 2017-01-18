Baynes (knee) will play Wednesday against the Hawks, Jake Chapman of the Pistons Radio Network reports.

As expected, Baynes will be available Wednesday, despite missing Tuesday's practice due to a sore left knee. The 30-year-old has enjoyed a fairly consistent role as the main backup to starting center Andre Drummond, but his workload has diminished a bit of late following a three-game absence earlier in the month due to a left ankle sprain. He seems to have jumped back ahead of Boban Marjanovic on the depth chart the last two games, however, logging 18- and 16-minute outings behind Drummond on Friday and Sunday, respectively.