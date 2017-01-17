Leuer (knee) returned to practice Tuesday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

A bone bruise on Leuer's right knee has kept him out of action for the last four games, but his return to practice could be an indication that he'll be able to get back on the floor Wednesday against the Hawks. Leuer had been serving as the starting power forward prior to the injury, so if he's cleared to return, Tobias Harris would presumably shift back to a bench role.