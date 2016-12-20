Raptors' Cory Joseph: Cleared to play Tuesday vs. Nets
Joseph (illness) will play in Tuesday's game against the Nets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports reports.
Joseph sat out Sunday's tilt with the Magic while dealing with the flu. However, after a couple days off for rest, he's feeling much better and has been given the green light to take the court. He'll jump back in as Kyle Lowry's backup at point guard, likely pushing Fred VanVleet out of the rotation yet again.
