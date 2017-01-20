Wright (shoulder) will be active and dressing Friday against the Hornets.

This will be the first time Wright is active for a game this season after undergoing surgery in the off-season. The 24-year-old sophomore guard averaged 3.8 points and 45.0 percent shooting, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists across 8.5 minutes per game in 27 appearances last season. He likely won't be a regular part of the Raptors rotation, but could see minutes if there's an injury or a blowout.