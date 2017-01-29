Wright was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Raptors 905.

After he was sidelined until mid-January while recovering from shoulder surgery, Wright saw the floor for the first time all season during his three-game stint with the 905. Over those contests, Wright averaged a rather meager 11.3 points (on 37.5% shooting), 4.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 26.4 minutes per game. He could dress for the Raptors' game Sunday against the Magic, but isn't likely to see the floor if things stay competitive. Wright is fourth on the depth chart at point guard behind Kyle Lowry, Cory Joseph and Fred VanVleet.