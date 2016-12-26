Raptors' Jared Sullinger: No longer wearing walking boot
Sullinger (foot) is no longer in a walking boot and has been able to do some light shooting of late, Mike Ganter of the Toronto Sun reports.
There's been no indication that Sullinger has suffered a setback in his recovery from a fractured left foot, which required surgery back in October, but he remains without a definitive timetable for a return. That will likely be the case until he's cleared to do some full-contact work, something that doesn't appear to be on the horizon, given his limited on-court work to date.
