Powell provided 25 points (8-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 118-93 win over the Bucks in Game 5.

Powell has been a man possessed since entering the starting lineup for Saturday's Game 4, and he is now eight-for-nine from beyond the arc in the series. Powell matched season highs in scoring and made treys, and the lineup change has helped the Raptors win two straight to reclaim a 3-2 lead heading into Thursday's Game 6. In his two playoff starts, Powell is averaging 18.5 points (on 61.1 percent), 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 block in 34 minutes per game compared to 15.6 points (on 49.8 percent), 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.3 blocks in 31.9 minutes during 18 regular season starts in 2016-17.