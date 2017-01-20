Rockets' Ryan Anderson: Officially questionable Wednesday vs. Warriors

The Rockets are officially listing Anderson (illness) as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Anderson was present for the team's shootaround and indicated he would try to play Friday, but because he's still not fully recovered from a stomach virus and required an IV after the shootaround, the Rockets haven't formally signed off on the power forward's return to the lineup. He'll likely be reevaluated prior to the start of pregame warmups, and if Anderson is lacking in energy, the Rockets could be inclined to hold him out for a third straight game. In that scenario, Trevor Ariza would likely pick up another start at power forward, while Corey Brewer would stick with the top unit at small forward.