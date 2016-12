Forbes was assigned Tuesday to the D-League's Austin Spurs.

Forbes has seen a total of five minutes over 12 games in December for San Antonio, so he'll head to Austin for the opportunity to see some much-needed playing time. With Austin, Forbes has averaged 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 34.5 minutes per game, but as soon as he's recalled, Forbes likely won't see any action in competitive games.