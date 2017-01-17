Suns' Alex Len: Will start at center Monday
Len will start at center for Monday's game against the Jazz, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Tyson Chandler is dealing with the stomach flu and has been ruled out Monday, which gives Len the opportunity to jump into the starting lineup. Len should receive a starters complement of minutes, which should put him firmly on the radar as a double-double threat.
