McDermott (knee) played three minutes Sunday in the Thunder's 118-87 loss to the Rockets in Game 1, providing three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt).

McDermott had missed the Thunder's final three games of the regular season while battling the sore left knee, and though he was able to suit up in the postseason opener, it doesn't look like he's a member of coach Billy Donovan's rotation for the time being. Alex Abrines and Jerami Grant seemingly represent the Thunder's top two wings off the bench behind starters Victor Oladipo and Andre Roberson.