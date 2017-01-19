Thunder's Russell Westbrook: Another game, another triple-double
Westbrook finished with 27 points (8-23 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 121-100 loss against the Warriors.
Westbrook posted his 21st triple-double of the season, but it wasn't nearly enough against former teammate Kevin Durant and the defending Western Conference champs. He also continues to struggle from the perimeter, shooting just .308 (28-91) in 10 games in January. The superstar also had double-digit turnovers for the second time in four games. Despite the struggles from behind the arc and his high turnovers lately, Westbrook's fantasy owners aren't complaining too loudly.
