Thunder's Steven Adams: Scores team-high 22 vs. Bulls
Adams recorded 22 points (11-14 FG), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during a 109-94 win over the Bulls on Monday.
Adams was just two points shy of his season high as he led the team in scoring in another efficient performance. His game has cranked up over the last five games, as he's averaging 16.8 points on 72.5 percent shooting, 7.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steal per game in that span. He'll get a matchup with Marc Gasol and the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
