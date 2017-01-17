Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Only six points in Monday loss

Oladipo supplied just six points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and two steals over 24 minutes in Monday's 120-98 loss to the Clippers.

On a night when the Thunder could have particularly used his offensive contributions with Steven Adams (concussion) sidelined, Oladipo came up considerably short, with his 27.3 percent success rate from the field equaling his second-worst figure in that category this season. The previous mark also came against the Clippers back on Nov. 2, while his scoring total Thursday was his lowest of the campaign overall. Oladipo hadn't scored in the single digits since Nov. 28, so the output Monday is likely just an outlier that he'll try to bounce back from on Wednesday versus the Warriors. Steering clear of the Clippers might be the answer, as Oladipo shot just 32 percent against Los Angeles over four meetings this season.