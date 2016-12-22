Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Ruled out Friday vs. Celtics

Oladipo (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Celtics, Fred Katz of the Norman Transcript reports.

Coach Billy Donovan recently indicated that Oladipo has been improving, but he's not at a point where he can go through catching, passing and shooting drills well enough to be cleared. He's officially been ruled out for Friday and it wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out a few additional games in order to avoid any sort of aggravation. The Thunder will play the Timberwolves on Sunday and the Heat on Tuesday, which will be the next opportunities for Oladipo to take the court. However, look for Anthony Morrow to draw another start against the Celtics on Friday in Oladipo's absence.