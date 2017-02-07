Timberwolves' Gorgui Dieng: Reaches double figures in scoring Monday
Dieng totaled 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes during a 115-113 loss to the Heat on Monday.
Dieng got back into double figures in scoring after four consecutive single-digit outings that saw him shoot a combined 7-of-26 from the field. The rebounds are there pretty consistently with Dieng, as he is averaging 7.8 rebounds per game so far this season, so if he can reach some consistency on the offensive end, he's a threat for a double-double in every game.
