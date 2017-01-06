Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Shifts back to bench role Thursday
Crabbe played 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 118-109 win over the Lakers, accruing 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and four rebounds.
Crabbe extended his streak of double-digit scoring to a season-best five straight games, but the minutes count is the more notable takeaway. After averaging 35.0 minutes per game over the last eight contests, Crabbe saw a substantial dip Thursday, an unsurprising development while he moved back to the bench to make room for Damian Lillard's return from a sprained ankle. With Lillard coming out of the game with his health intact, look for Crabbe's production to settle into a downward trajectory.
