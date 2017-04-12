McCollum (hand) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of TrailBlazers.com reports.

McCollum and Damian Lillard (foot) are set to sit out for a second game in a row, although neither player is considered to be dealing with anything serious and should be good to go heading into the playoffs. That said, Shabazz Napier and Pat Connaughton drew the start at point guard and shooting guard, respectively, on Monday and should be in line for another hefty workload. Napier finished Monday's game with 32 points, six rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes, while Connaughton added 15 points, four rebounds and three assists. Both provide some intrigue has cheap DFS options Wednesday.