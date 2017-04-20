McCollum will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Warriors.

No surprise here, as McCollum was listed as probable heading into the evening. He had a monster Game 1, posting 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes. His presence on the team's injury report figured to be more of a formality, so look for him to take on a full workload Wednesday.