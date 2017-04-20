Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Starting Wednesday
McCollum will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Warriors.
No surprise here, as McCollum was listed as probable heading into the evening. He had a monster Game 1, posting 41 points (16-28 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 41 minutes. His presence on the team's injury report figured to be more of a formality, so look for him to take on a full workload Wednesday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Probable for Wednesday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Scores playoff career-high 41 points Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Will play Sunday vs. Warriors•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Out Wednesday vs. Pelicans•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Sitting out Monday vs. Spurs•
-
Trail Blazers' C.J. McCollum: Endures terrible shooting night Saturday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...