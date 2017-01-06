Layman (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 118-109 win over the Lakers on Thursday.

Layman has logged a grand total of five minutes in the Trail Blazers' last nine games, as he's yet to develop into a trusted rotation option for coach Terry Stotts this season. The Trail Blazers don't have a D-League affiliate, but the organization could explore sending Layman to another team's affiliate to pick up some playing time if he fails to see many on-court opportunities with Portland in the coming weeks.