Nurkic (lower leg) went through the Trail Blazers' pregame warmup Wednesday, but is still "waiting for the green light" from the team's medical staff to return to action in the team's first-round playoff series with the Warriors, Jason Quick of CSN Northwest reports.

The Trail Blazers sent Nurkic in for X-rays Wednesday to assess how he's coming along in his recovery from a displaced fracture in his right fibula, but the results of those scans aren't yet available. Coach Terry Stotts expects to have another update on Nurkic by Friday, which is when the Trail Blazers initially planned to reevaluate him after he suffered the injury March 31. The center didn't take any contact while participating in pregame warmups, but his involvement on the court in any capacity shows that he's making progress on some level. If Nurkic is cleared to play at some point during the playoff series, he could face some limitations initially, so it's not a given that he'd take back his starting role at center from Meyers Leonard right away.