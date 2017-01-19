Warriors' Kevin Durant: Crushes former teammates again

Durant finished with 40 points (13-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 121-100 win against the Thunder.

Durant is averaging 39.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and five 3-pointers in two games against his former team. While he has just two double-doubles in eight games so far in January, Durant has posted 21 or more points in each outing. He looks a lot more comfortable in the Golden State offense than he did earlier in the season. The All-Star has really increased production from behind the arc, hitting three or more triples in each of his past four outings.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola