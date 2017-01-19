Warriors' Kevin Durant: Crushes former teammates again

Durant finished with 40 points (13-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT) to go along with 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 121-100 win against the Thunder.

Durant is averaging 39.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and five 3-pointers in two games against his former team. While he has just two double-doubles in eight games so far in January, Durant has posted 21 or more points in each outing. He looks a lot more comfortable in the Golden State offense than he did earlier in the season. The All-Star has really increased production from behind the arc, hitting three or more triples in each of his past four outings.