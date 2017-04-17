Warriors' Kevin Durant: Tallies double-double Sunday
Durant accumulated 32 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-109 victory over the Trail Blazers.
Durant shined in his Golden State playoff debut, providing an efficient double-double in the team's victory despite coming off a knee injury that sidelined him for 19 consecutive contests. The Trail Blazers, like many teams in the league, seem not to have the size and quickness on defense to deal with Durant, whose length and speed can allow him to shoot over opposing players and effortlessly get to the rack. He should continue being an efficient source of scoring for the remainder of the series.
