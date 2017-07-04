Warriors' Omri Casspi: Agrees to one-year deal with Warriors
Casspi agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.
Casspi was all over the place last season, with stints in Minnesota, New Orleans and Sacramento. Between the three teams, he averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 17.9 minutes. In joining the Warriors, Casspi provides yet another strong shooter off the bench, which should fit in perfectly with Golden State's offense. Casspi can play both small forward and power forward, but the fact that he'll be a reserve on team with four All-Star players likely means he'll struggle to be a huge contributor in fantasy circles.
