Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Full participant in shootaround Monday
Livingston (finger) took part in shootaround, but remains questionable for Monday's Game 4 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
Livingston has missed the last two games with a finger injury, but he's largely been held out for precautionary reasons with the Warriors sitting as heavy favorites over the Trail Blazers. While the Warriors could still hold out the likes of Livingston, Kevin Durant (calf) and Matt Barnes (foot), the fact that they all participated in shootaround likely means they're trending in the right direction for a return. Look for Livingston to have official word given on his availability after pregame warmups.
