Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Out Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers
Livingston (finger) will sit out Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.
Livingston was unable to take part in the team's morning shootaround, so it comes as no surprise he'll remain sidelined for Wednesday's contest. The Warriors don't play again until Saturday, so at this point, it's expected Livingston will make a full recovery by then. That said, in his place Wednesday, look for Ian Clark to potentially pick up a few extra minutes off the bench after posting an efficient 12 points in just 12 minutes during Game 1.
More News
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Still questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Questionable Wednesday vs. Trail Blazers•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: To move back to bench Monday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Provides 14 points in Saturday spot start•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Will start at point guard Saturday•
-
Warriors' Shaun Livingston: Puts up four points Tuesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...