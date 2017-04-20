Livingston (finger) will sit out Wednesday's Game 2 against the Trail Blazers, Anthony Slater of Bay Area News Group reports.

Livingston was unable to take part in the team's morning shootaround, so it comes as no surprise he'll remain sidelined for Wednesday's contest. The Warriors don't play again until Saturday, so at this point, it's expected Livingston will make a full recovery by then. That said, in his place Wednesday, look for Ian Clark to potentially pick up a few extra minutes off the bench after posting an efficient 12 points in just 12 minutes during Game 1.